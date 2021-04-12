Bloom Burton Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Bloom Burton reissued their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $16.25 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $12.38 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

