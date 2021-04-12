BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.73 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

