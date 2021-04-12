Bonness Enterprises Inc. Increases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

