BOScoin (BOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,925.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $6,925.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2,362.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.