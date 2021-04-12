Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

In other news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston acquired 120,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $702.99 million, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.