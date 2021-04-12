Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at KeyCorp

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.34.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.