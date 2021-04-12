BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $72.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 30,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.