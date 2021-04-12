Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lessened by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO traded down $4.36 on Monday, reaching $480.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.94 and a 200-day moving average of $425.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $246.80 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

