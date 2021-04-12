Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.49. 55,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

