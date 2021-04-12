Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.08 billion and the highest is $6.38 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.94. 1,721,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,938. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.45. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

