Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.17. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.05. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,010.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 68,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

