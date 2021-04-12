Brokerages Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Leap Therapeutics posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

