Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce sales of $140.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,230. The firm has a market cap of $676.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

