Brokerages Expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

FSR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. 186,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,065,877. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $16,115,000.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

