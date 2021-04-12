Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

INSG traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 2,091,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,203. The stock has a market cap of $915.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inseego by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

