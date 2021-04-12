Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.32. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,206. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

