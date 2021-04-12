Brokerages Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target at $22.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.41. 331,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,339. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

