Brokerages Set Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Price Target at GBX 3,727.50

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300.

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,806 ($49.73) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,499.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,502.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

