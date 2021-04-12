Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $44.83

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,726 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.