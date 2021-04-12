Brokerages Set Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) PT at $1.96

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Isoray alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.