Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $53.67

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $59.21. 296,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

