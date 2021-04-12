Brokerages Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) PT at $43.13

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $293,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,149 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in PROS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PROS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PROS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PROS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

