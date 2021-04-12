Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target at $27.40

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.10 on Friday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $513.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

