Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $63.77

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,996,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $16,602,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,469. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

