Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $115.92

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

TEL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 915,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average of $119.29. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

