Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT at $81.43

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

