Brokerages Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Target Price at $18.30

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,146. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Univar Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $43,668,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

