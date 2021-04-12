Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $36.71

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,815 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 10,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

