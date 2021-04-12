Brokers Offer Predictions for Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $339.95 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

