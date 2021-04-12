BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ERE.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.30. 55,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$381.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.46 and a 1-year high of C$4.59.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.