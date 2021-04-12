BTIG Research Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $256.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.73.

BLD stock opened at $219.27 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average is $189.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

