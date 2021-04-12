Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL opened at $60.21 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.