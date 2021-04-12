Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $425.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

