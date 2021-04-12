Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,338 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.34. 196,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

