Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $688.81. 8,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.14 and its 200-day moving average is $717.01. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

