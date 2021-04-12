Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. CSX makes up 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $18,244,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.31. The stock had a trading volume of 133,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,640. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.