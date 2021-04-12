Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $35.21

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.21, but opened at $36.19. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 1,111 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

