Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $423,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

