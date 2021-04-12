Canaccord Genuity Raises Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 54

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £75.01 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.57.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

