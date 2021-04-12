Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 914 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $296.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.58 and a 200-day moving average of $283.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.92 and a 1-year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

