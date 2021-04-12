Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 687,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NOW were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

DNOW stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

