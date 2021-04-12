Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $374,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,299 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Capri were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

