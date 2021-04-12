Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

MTH opened at $95.12 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.