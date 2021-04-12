Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 313.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of ST opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

