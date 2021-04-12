Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $493,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $112.88 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

