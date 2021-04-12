Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $132.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.31. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

