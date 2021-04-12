Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their na rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a C$145.00 target price on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$147.09.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$147.22 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$106.51 and a one year high of C$149.18. The company has a market cap of C$104.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$140.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,950,462,304.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 653,334 shares of company stock valued at $92,933,818.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

