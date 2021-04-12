Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.52.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$38.57 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$16.55 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,360 shares in the company, valued at C$87,564,352. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,875 shares of company stock worth $3,671,207.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

