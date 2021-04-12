Canfor (TSE:CFP) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE CFP remained flat at $C$30.26 on Monday. 34,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,978. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$31.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 2.3244513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

