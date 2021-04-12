Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,029,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

TV opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

